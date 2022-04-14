Trepp CEO, Annemarie DiCola Esq. has been selected to the"Best Bosses" list in GlobeSt.com/Real Estate Forum Magazine 2022, a list that recognizes commercial real estate's most respected leaders
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Annemarie DiCola, was named one of the Best Bosses in CRE by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum.
For this award, GlobeSt celebrated the top leaders in the commercial real estate industry who have had an indelible impact on their companies and the industry, even as they navigate the unprecedented events of the last two years. See the complete list of winners here: https://www.globest.com/2022/04/01/leadership-best-bosses/
Annemarie was honored for her continued executive success, leading Trepp as CEO, as well as for her dedication to all employees at the company. Annemarie is described by her colleagues as a leader like no other, who leads by example, encouraging individuals to speak their minds, forge ahead in their careers, and excel in their respective fields.
"Annemarie is a true leader, mentor, and guide for everyone she has encountered in her professional and personal journey," said Darcie Wendolowski, Chief of Staff. "She represents the core values of Trepp and leads the company with honor.
DiCola has been at Trepp for more than 30 years and has served as CEO for the past 16 years. Under Annemarie's leadership, Trepp has expanded its expertise, market products, and solutions into the broader CRE finance, CMBS, banking, and corporate credit CLO sectors. Annemarie drives the company's global growth and success.
Beyond this, DiCola was actively involved in the successful launch of Trepp's Multicultural Employee Resource Group (TreppMERG) and actively participates, coordinates, and facilitates events to further diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the company and to accelerate workplace discussions on inclusion, education, and mentorship.
Congratulations to Annemarie and all other winners. See the complete list of award recipients here and learn more about Trepp here.
About GlobeSt.com/Real Estate Forum
GlobeSt.com's trusted and independent team of experts provides commercial real estate owners, investors, developers, brokers, and finance professionals with comprehensive coverage, analysis, and best practices necessary to innovate and build their businesses. Real Estate Forum magazine is a must-read for the nation's leading decision-makers in all segments of the commercial property industry.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
