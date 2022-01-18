NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets announced today that Martha Coacher, Chief Marketing Officer, has been recognized as a 2022 Marketing Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.
Martha has been an integral part of the company's strategic initiatives over the past 10 years with the launch of a content management marketing approach and digital platform. Throughout the pandemic, Martha created The TreppWire Podcast, a commercial real estate finance show with more than 250,000 listens in less than two years. As moderator of the show each week, she guides listeners through market moving events, economic updates, and CRE news.
"At Trepp, we pride ourselves on integrating our data-rich content into several channels to better inform our commercial real estate finance audience," Coacher said. "Our team is passionate about creating thoughtful resources to provide transparency, clarity, and expert knowledge to the industry, and we especially leveraged that throughout the pandemic when the market was searching for answers."
Martha has grown her team internally, as well as increased the department's impact on the external industry and company counterparts through marketing strategy, initiatives, and brand enhancements.
For this series, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum selected professionals that help to continually shape and drive the commercial real estate industry through marketing and communications. GlobeSt. notes that "marketers are just as integral to the art and science of owning and managing real estate as the finance and broker functions and should be acknowledged as so." View the complete list here: https://www.globest.com/2022/01/06/globest-com-honors-individual-influencers-in-marketing-2022/
