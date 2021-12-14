NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets announced today that Lucius Clay, Director of Product Development, has been named to the City & State New York's 2021 "Responsible 100" list.
Lucius has been an integral leader among the company's banking sales and product groups. Alongside these roles, he has been a strategic member of the formation and continual growth of the Trepp Multicultural Employee Resource Group (TreppMERG).
"I am honored to be recognized in this year's Responsible 100 among many other leaders working to better the lives of New Yorkers," said Lucius Clay, Director of Product Development. "One of the most important things to do if you want to enact change is to listen and ask questions, so it is important that the workplace be an environment where people are comfortable voicing their opinions."
Lucius is being recognized for his efforts with the TreppMERG, specifically, the extension of the parental leave policy at Trepp. He also played a significant role in planning various TreppMERG events that have fostered conversations on challenging, but important topics including diversity and inclusion in the workplace, emotional intelligence, women in leadership, immigration, and more.
For this series, City & State selected leaders in government, business, healthcare, education, nonprofit organizations, among other fields. See the complete list here.
