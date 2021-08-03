NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets announced today that the firm and its Head of EMEA & APAC, Vivek-Anand Dattani have been named to GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Diversity Champions awards list.
Trepp is an inaugural recipient of the Diversity Champion Award and Vivek-Anand Dattani, Trepp's Head of EMEA & APAC, and Chair of the Trepp Multicultural Employee Resource Group (MERG) was recognized in the individual (male) category.
"Guided by Vivek-Anand Dattani as Chair of the TreppMERG, Trepp continued to grow its diversity and inclusion efforts in 2021, enhancing company policies, programs and workshops, and opening the doors to address every difficult conversation," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO, Trepp.
"The recognition is a testament to the values that our employees embody: openness to new ideas, willingness to collaborate, and above all, respect for the individual," DiCola said.
Trepp has been a diverse and inclusive company since its origin, and last year, Trepp launched the TreppMERG to operationalize its diversity and inclusion initiatives with the aim to educate our employees, share their various cultures, and incorporate their diverse mindsets.
GlobeSt. selected companies and individuals that understand the benefits and the importance of offering diversity initiatives, such as gender inclusion programs, transparent hiring practices, and diverse employment goals. The award honored those who have set a precedent, not only throughout the CRE field but across the entire business community, and have excelled in their efforts to advocate for and support women and diversity.
Trepp was featured on the list among 10 leaders in the commercial real estate finance industry and Vivek was recognized among three recipients of the individual male award.
About GlobeSt.com/Real Estate Forum
GlobeSt.com's trusted and independent team of experts provides commercial real estate owners, investors, developers, brokers, and finance professionals with comprehensive coverage, analysis, and best practices necessary to innovate and build their businesses. Real Estate Forum magazine is a must-read for the nation's leading decision-makers in all segments of the commercial property industry.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
