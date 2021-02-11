NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets has released the fourth quarter 2020 returns for its life insurance commercial mortgage index showing a stabilization for the second consecutive quarter. Instantly download the report here: https://www.trepp.com/instantly-access-q4-2020-returns-report-life-insurance-commercial-mortgage-index.
Commercial mortgage investments held by life insurance companies posted a positive 1.22 percent total return in the fourth quarter of 2020, a slight decrease from the positive 1.71 return realized in the third quarter.
"The volatility in valuations caused by the pandemic appears to have receded, with returns having stabilized for the second consecutive quarter," said Russell Hughes, head of data consortia initiatives at Trepp.
Income contributed 1.01 percent, and appreciation added 0.21 percent in the fourth quarter.
"While interest rates remain near record lows, signs point to lenders remaining cautiously optimistic about where the market is heading," Hughes said.
Credit concerns remain evident among lenders but not as concerning as we have seen in previous quarters. The overall delinquency rate decreased from 0.06 percent in Q3 to 0.04 percent in Q4. Lender deferrals and forbearance are down in Q4 with only $24M in interest capitalized than Q3, where there was $33M in capitalized interest.
Cumulative charge-offs on existing loans decreased by a net of $3.1 to $16.7M after an increase of $1.5M for office properties and reversals of prior charge-offs of $4.5M on retail properties. The specific reserves for the portfolio increased $342K to $148M, or 0.098% of ending book value.
Of the four major property types, multifamily properties remain strong. Performing best over 12 months with a total return of 8.06 percent, followed by industrial at 7.54 percent, and office at 6.45 percent.
There are approximately 8,000 active loans in the LifeComps Index, with an aggregate principal balance of $151 billion. The weighted average duration is 5.28. For more information and to see the full report, click here: https://www.trepp.com/instantly-access-q4-2020-returns-report-life-insurance-commercial-mortgage-index.
