NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, has been named a 2022 CRE Tech Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.
Trepp has noted a significant shift in the commercial real estate industry toward the greater use of data and data-driven decision-making with tools such as artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning.
"With the modernization of technology in the CRE industry hard to miss, at Trepp, we have worked to grow and improve all technological strategies," said Michael Holtzman, Chief Technology Officer. "The team has expanded internally, enabling Trepp to focus on the evolution of flexible data delivery, complex analytics & insights, and machine learning in our products to enhance the accessibility of our CRE data."
Trepp uses technology to enhance the flexibility of both the way customers receive data from the Trepp database and how they input data back into the system. As the space continues to evolve, Trepp will be focused on keeping the market informed through enhanced technology solutions that assist in the resolution of the recent uncertainty seen in the market.
For this series, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum selected commercial real estate professionals and organizations who showcased their technological expertise and championed innovations in the industry. GlobeSt. notes that "it has been a long time since the days when CRE technology dragged behind most other industries... driving these developments are men and women whose innovation and expertise have helped propel proptech to its current heights." This series highlighted individuals, teams, and entire organizations that have become critical to the industry.
Trepp was featured in a list of 17 CRE companies, two teams, and 22 individuals. To learn more about the recognition or to see the complete list of winners, click here.
About GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum
Real Estate Forum magazine is a must-read for the nation's leading decision makers in all segments of the commercial property industry. Each issue delivers in-depth analysis of the latest market conditions, insightful case studies, company profiles, interviews with innovative thinkers, demographic trends – everything you need to know to make smart business decisions.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp wholly owns Commercial Real Estate Direct, the source for high-end news and information to professionals in the CRE industry. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT). For more information, visit trepp.com. Follow Trepp on social media @TreppWire.
Media Contact
Hayley Collier, Trepp, Inc., 2127541010, press@trepp.com
SOURCE Trepp, Inc.