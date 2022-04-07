Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, announced today that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, announced today that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.
For this award, GlobeSt. recognized CRE companies that excel in the industry, stay on top of workforce trends, strive to accommodate staff, offer transparent communication methods and thoughtful employee engagement programming, while continually earning respect from professionals. See the full list here: https://www.globest.com/2022/04/01/leadership-best-places-to-work-3/
Trepp prioritizes a workplace that encourages collaboration, provides education, and celebrates diversity. As the company grows strategically, there is an increased emphasis on the importance of charitable initiatives and programs to garner further education, mentorships, and leadership skills. Trepp also places great importance on giving back to the community through philanthropic events and volunteering programs.
"Trepp is honored to be acknowledged for this award and receive recognition for the values we see within our employees daily," said Trepp's Chief Executive Officer, Annemarie DiCola. "We will continue to emphasize the importance of a company culture that celebrates its employees and fosters an environment of openness, empathy, and civility."
At Trepp, you are more than just an employee, you are a member of a diverse and broad-minded community of people. Within the workplace, Trepp promotes an environment of collaboration and emphasizes the importance of creating meaningful relationships and giving back to the community.
Trepp has a long-standing history in the structured finance and commercial real estate spaces. With a strong commitment to the CRE industry, Trepp has developed a deep knowledge of the markets, through research, recruitment, and product development over the last 40+ years.
These achievements are a result of the continued efforts and support of all Trepp employees. Learn more about Trepp's recognition: https://www.globest.com/2022/04/01/leadership-best-places-to-work-3/
About GlobeSt.com/Real Estate Forum
GlobeSt.com's trusted and independent team of experts provides commercial real estate owners, investors, developers, brokers, and finance professionals with comprehensive coverage, analysis, and best practices necessary to innovate and build their businesses. Real Estate Forum magazine is a must-read for the nation's leading decision-makers in all segments of the commercial property industry.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp's subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
