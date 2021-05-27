NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets announced today the winners of its Future Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Leaders Awards program for undergraduate students.
Through Trepp's Education Segment, the Future CRE Leaders Awards program was designed to recognize stand-out individuals who are looking to make an impact in the CRE sector upon graduating from their undergraduate studies.
The winners of the awards are as follows:
- Danielle (Dani) DeVito, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, University of Michigan
- Alexander (Xander) Echt, Bachelor of Science in Business, Indiana University
- Connor Land, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, Texas A&M University
- John Mikus, Bachelor of Arts in Econometrics and Quantitative Economics, Middlebury College
- Grace Miller, Bachelor of Science in Commerce with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate, University of Virginia
- Samuel Pittman, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Real Estate, Indiana University
- Tylar Trichon, Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics and Bachelor of Business Administration in Management & Human Resources: Entrepreneurship, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Andrew Williams, Bachelor of Science in Commerce with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate, second major in Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Virginia
"Trepp's winners capture the variety of positions, passions, and success that can occur in the commercial real estate industry," said Erin Timko, Trepp's Director of Academic and Industry Relations. "The awards program allows us to showcase students who have done so much in their undergraduate careers – it will be exciting to follow their stories to see what they do in the future. They are an extremely motivated group of young professionals," Timko said.
All award winners will have an individual profile on Trepp's widely read blog, TreppTalk, and will be featured in the 2021 Mid-Year Magazine with Commercial Real Estate Direct.
Trepp's educational initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and industry. For additional information on Trepp's education initiatives and the Future CRE Leaders Awards program, please contact at 212-754-1010 or learn@trepp.com.
