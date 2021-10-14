NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets announced today that it has partnered with NIC MAP Vision, a leading provider of senior housing data and analytics, to democratize the senior housing industry's access to the must-have CMBS financial data set.
Through the partnership, Trepp's data adds depth to NIC MAP Vision's platform, which provides expansive demand and occupancy information for the senior housing industry. The NIC MAP Vision platform combines supply-and-demand data, while Trepp collects and maintains standardized loan, deal, and property-level financial data as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission's commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) disclosure process.
"Our partnership with NIC MAP Vision is a valuable way to provide an advanced solution for the senior housing industry," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp.
Trepp's CMBS financial data set is a must-have tool for the commercial real estate market. Previously, senior housing industry stakeholders faced a manual and expensive process to access CMBS data on senior housing properties. Through its partnership with Trepp, NIC MAP Vision will simplify access to data that is typically opaque, empowering market participants to make better-informed decisions with more confidence than ever.
"We're proud to work with Trepp's team to streamline access to CMBS financial data across the senior housing industry," said Arick Morton, CEO of NIC MAP Vision. "Combining the strength of our vast array of industry data with Trepp's loan and property-level financial data will support investment decisions while democratizing access to this critical data set."
This partnership will further support NIC MAP Vision's mission of improving transparency and enhancing investment decision-making across the senior housing industry. By expanding access to the CMBS financial data set beyond large institutional investors, this partnership ushers in a new era of data access and transparency for senior housing stakeholders.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT). For more information, visit trepp.com. Follow Trepp on social media using @TreppWire.
About NIC MAP Vision
NIC MAP Vision is a leading provider of comprehensive market data and analytics for the senior housing and care sector. Operators, lenders, developers, and owners use NIC MAP Vision's products for unparalleled insight into local market dynamics nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.nicmapvision.com. Follow NIC MAP Vision on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Hayley Keen, Trepp, 2123296208, press@trepp.com
SOURCE Trepp