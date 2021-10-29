NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets today released its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report highlighting the firm's initiatives and development across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity and inclusion for the 2020/2021 fiscal year. To view the report, click here: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-corporate-social-responsibility-report-2021.
Prepared by Trepp's Multicultural Employee Resource Group (TreppMERG), the inaugural report demonstrates the ongoing efforts made by Trepp to excel in its ESG practices.
"Trepp is dedicated to the principles of ESG, with company-wide initiatives to drive change internally and within our industry," said Martha Coacher, Chief Marketing Officer of Trepp and TreppMERG Executive Sponsor. "This report underscores how a group of people focused on a mission can accomplish a more sustainable and equitable future."
Since its launch a year ago, TreppMERG has developed programs to drive more diverse and inclusive professional development, recruiting, and retention throughout the company. In the report, Trepp highlighted key TreppMERG events and programs, in-depth content about the aspects of ESG and the impact on CRE and structured finance, and Trepp's ESG initiatives for the academic universe.
Some of the notable company highlights from the report include:
- Founded its first Employee Resource Group (TreppMERG) with over 40% of the company participating
- Integrated with RMS Solutions to provide CMBS Investors access to environmental risk measures
- Named a Diversity Champion by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum
- Updated Parental Leave Policy
Access the Corporate Social Responsibility report here: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-corporate-social-responsibility-report-2021. To learn more about TreppMERG or Trepp's corporate culture, visit https://www.trepp.com/culture.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
