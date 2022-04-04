Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, has released an in-depth analysis of the impact of recent interest rate increases on the CRE market.
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, has released an in-depth analysis of the impact of recent interest rate increases on the CRE market. See the report here: https://www.trepp.com/interest-rates-commercial-real-estate-report-mar-2022-ri
On March 16th, 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter-point, the first increase since 2018, and likely not the last increase this year. Interest rates, inflation, and commercial real estate price growth are positively correlated with each other, although some relationships are stronger than others. In a recent report, Trepp looked at the relationship between interest rates, inflation and investment returns, using a history of economic and financial data from Q3 1954 through Q4 2021.
"The Fed's March 16th increase is not likely to have a tremendous effect on its own," said Matt Anderson, Managing Director of Applied Data and Research at Trepp. "However, as the Fed follows through with more increases this year – and possibly beyond – investors and lenders should prepare for slower commercial real estate price growth."
The Fed's move to raise interest rates was widely expected and had been communicated to markets well in advance. The Fed also signaled that it expected to raise rates further this year. Interest rate increases make credit more expensive, which will likely have a disproportionate impact on capital-intensive industries, such as real estate.
