LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping organizations leverage their Oracle NetSuite investment to achieve strategic and operational objectives, Trevera, Inc. announced that it has received the Oracle NetSuite Vertical Alliance of the Year, Products award. The Vertical Alliance of the Year awards, awarded during SuiteWorld 2021, are granted to NetSuite Alliance partners that have shown proven acumen and expertise in engaging and delivering NetSuite.
Trevera helps its customers meet their goals and achieve a rapid ROI on their NetSuite investments. For example, Trevera recently implemented NetSuite for HydraFacial, a premium beauty health organization. HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers, and partners. HydraFacial products are available in over 87 countries with over 19,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year.
"Trevera's team went above and beyond to ensure a successful go live. We were able to reach normal order-to-cash cycles within a couple days of implementation. In my many years of global ERP projects this is an achievement to recognize. The combination of NetSuite and our partnership with Trevera has been very instrumental and appreciated," said Jeff Kuckenbaker, CIO, HydraFacial.
Trevera's high quality NetSuite services come from 25 years of experience implementing enterprise applications. With established leading practices for NetSuite, Trevera accelerates client success through a range of services and complementary solutions.
In addition to its NetSuite Alliance Partner status, Trevera is also an Oracle Platinum Partner in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) and helps its customers implement Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).
"The last couple of years have rocked the world, but out of the most difficult challenges come knowledge, innovation, growth, and progress. We're honored to be helping clients, like HydraFacial, navigate these challenges to achieve their impressive growth goals. We plan to expand our relationship with NetSuite and Oracle, working with new products in the Oracle ecosystem to further exceed our customers' expectations," said Michael Bilotta, CEO, Trevera.
