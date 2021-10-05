NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tri-Star Electronics Recycling, an R2 certified electronics recycling, data destruction, and e-waste management service provider, announces the launch of its new website, https://tsrecycle.com. The new website provides users a mobile-first, modern experience with easier navigation and expanded services.
The site features a convenient pickup scheduler, enhanced focus on their data destruction & IT asset disposition services, and upgrades in the mail-in recycling program. There's also an expanded industry focus on healthcare, SMB, higher education, government, and K-12.
Tri-Star Electronics is one of a small collection of ITAD vendors in the U.S. with R2, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certifications. These certifications apply to responsible dispositions and set standards for secure destruction of valuable information left on electronics.
"Companies sometimes overlook the importance of destroying sensitive data on computers and smartphones. In the 2nd quarter of this year, data breaches were up 38%. So, it's imperative to work with a company that knows how to securely remove data from electronics," Satchwell said.
About Tri-Star Electronics Recycling:
Tri-Star Recycling is an industry leader in providing asset recovery services, including e-waste management solutions for enterprise, SMB, medical, and research labs, universities, and K-12 schools worldwide. Tri-Star Electronics is the only Nashville-based, R2-certified e-recycling company in the industry. To learn more please visit: https://tsrecycle.com/
