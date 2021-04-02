HOUSTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations and trading software, today announced the successful go-live of Tri-State Generation and Transmission in the CAISO Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) market. Tri-State is leveraging Adapt2's Flagship Cloud-Native Platform, Adapt2 Bid-to-Bill (B2B), for both SPP WEIS and CAISO WEIM.
Adapt2 Solutions has been working with Tri-State Generation and Transmission over the past year to achieve milestones and ensure a successful market go-live. Through the use of Adapt2's B2B solution, Tri-State is able to automate scheduling and settlement operations, quickly capture intra-hour market data, and access real-time reporting for strategic decision making.
"This is an exciting time for Tri-State Generation and Transmission as we begin operations in CAISO WEIM. CAISO WEIM has played a big role in lowering costs, integrating renewables and enhancing reliability in the west, and we're excited to begin to see similar benefits," said Tri-State, Energy Applications Services Manager, Mike Mason. "Adapt2 has made this process seamless and met all milestones and deadlines. We are hopeful that our operations in CAISO WEIM will help us better serve our customers and help them meet their financial, reliability and renewable-energy goals."
"A tremendous amount of planning and work from Adapt2 went into this milestone event," said Kevin Dunlap, Vice President of Product Strategy. "The market has been live since midnight on April 1, 2021, Pacific Time, and the essential processes from an Adapt2 software standpoint are working as expected. Base Schedules and Bids are being submitted into the market, and the ADS dispatch instructions are flowing through Adapt2 to their EMS in real-time. We look forward to moving this project to the next milestone, which includes outage management and member billing."
By integrating more renewables into their system over the next four years, Tri-State moved toward organized markets and needed a partner to connect to the markets with a standardized platform, open access to data, and powerful technology. By implementing Adapt2's Bid-to-Bill (B2B) Software for all front and back-office functions, Adapt2 fully supports Tri-State's scheduling and trading needs in SPP WEIS and CAISO WEIM including the automation of base schedules, bidding, settlements, outage management, and member billing functionality.
"The successful launch of the CAISO WEIM market is a fantastic achievement by all. Being a partner with Tri-State as they enter a new market is an honor and we are looking forward to continued innovation together," said Executive Vice President, Jason Kram.
Enabled by AI and big data, Adapt2 B2B is market-tested to provide market participants across all North American ISO energy markets a strategic advantage with significant efficiencies.To learn more about how Adapt2 is accelerating power and gas market operations, visit http://adapt2solutions.com or follow Adapt2 on LinkedIn (@Adapt2 Solutions).
About Adapt2 Solutions:
Adapt2 Solutions(Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all of their front and back office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive and stable user experience and performance. With over 160 market implementations, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit http://www.adapt2solutions.com.
About Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association:
Tri-State is a not-for-profit cooperative of 46 members, including three non-utility members and 43 member electric distribution cooperatives and public power districts in four states that together deliver reliable, affordable and responsible power to more than a million electricity consumers across nearly 200,000 square miles of the West. For more information about Tri-State and its Responsible Energy Plan, visit http://www.tristate.coop.
