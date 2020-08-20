DevonWay_Logo.jpg

DevonWay Logo

 By DevonWay;Triad National Security;

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of enterprise quality, safety, and asset management solutions, was awarded a subcontract by Triad National Security to provide software for a Contractor Assurance System at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is managed by Triad, a public service oriented, national security science organization equally owned by its three founding members: Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), and the Regents of the University of California (UC) for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

About DevonWay

DevonWay provides operations management software that helps businesses across various industries collect, track, and analyze data to better manage the quality, safety, and performance of their business operations. Each implementation is configured to the customer's unique business rules, data, and workflow. For more information visit www.devonway.com.

Contact:

DevonWay
Chenise Leveriza
(415) 671-7948
cleveriza@devonway.com 
www.devonway.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.