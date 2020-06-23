NEWARK, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribit, a Thousandshores Inc. Audio brand and well-respected wireless audio name, has today announced the Tribit FlyBuds 3.
The Tribit FlyBuds 3 is a follow-up to the previous-generation FlyBuds 2, which were considered to offer premium features at an ultra-affordable price. With the FlyBuds 3, Tribit has improved upon all areas of the headphones, thanks to ground-breaking battery life and premium sound quality.
Premium Sound Quality and Excellent Performance
The Tribit FlyBuds 3 are built to deliver a premium listening experience, thanks to the deep, punchy bass response and immersive audio quality. What's more, the high-quality Bluetooth 5.0 connection will ensure that the headphones never miss a beat with a dropped connection. Through that connection, users can pair the headphones with any Bluetooth-supported device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.
Groundbreaking Battery Life for Long-Lasting Listening
Fans of a long battery life will be impressed with the incredible battery life on offer by the FlyBuds 3. The headphones offer an unparalleled 100-hour playtime thanks to the 2,600mAh battery built right into the charging case. That battery life ensures that the headphones will last a massive 20 days in between each charge. What's more, the charging case can even charge up a phone in an emergency, ensuring that users never run out of juice on the go. Users can check the battery life with the simple press of a button on the case.
Designed to Keep Up with Active Lifestyles
Even the most active users will appreciate the overall design of the Tribit FlyBuds 3. The earbuds are built to stay firmly in the wearer's ears, ensuring that they won't fall out during day-to-day use. Further, the headphones have an IPX7 waterproof rating, which will protect them against rain, snow, and sweat.
The Tribit FlyBuds 3 truly wireless headphones are now available from Amazon and Tribit official store with a release price of $35.99. Those who choose to order on Amazon.com or TribitAudio.com will receive a 35% off discount by using code " TFBUD3PW " at checkout before June 29.
About Tribit Audio
Founded by a collective of sound engineers and design maestros, Tribit has become one of the fastest-growing brands in North America. As a Wireless Audio brand, Tribit hits the highs on both smashing sound quality and stunning looks. For more information, visit www.tribitaudio.com.
About Thousandshores Inc.
Founded in 2010 by two young and passionate entrepreneurs, Thousandshores Inc., formerly known as Hisgadget Inc., set out to provide innovative, high-quality consumer electronics to enrich and improve everyday life. Today, Thousandshores has rapidly expanded into a full-fledged global company and made its mark in the United States, Canada, Japan, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.thousandshores.com.
Media Relations
Kate Zheng
Business Partnership
Echo Feng
Related Links
Related Links