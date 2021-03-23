PHOENIX, Ariz., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Aerospace, an Arizona based company specializing in aerial ISR services and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sales, and Mexico-based Hydra-Technologies, the leading manufacturer and operator of tactical UAS in Latin America have announced a broad strategic business agreement to begin marketing Hydra's tactical aerial surveillance systems and services internationally.
"Trident and Hydra have a long history of collaboration, including joint participation at the world-renowned Aerospace Exposition (FAMEX) in 2019 where Hydra's systems were recognized for their technical achievements. This agreement took a year to negotiate but both companies felt it was a natural evolution of the close relationship. Especially with the new systems which incorporate a wide range of payloads and use artificial intelligence extensively both for sense and avoid measures as well as intelligence related algorithms and mission system performance", said Ed Yakin, President of Trident Aerospace.
Both companies see a growing market for Hydra's UAS which have operated for over a decade on a continuous basis under the Mexican Airforce (FAM, SEDENA) and the Mexican Guardia Nacional (National Guard) as well as multiple State Police and Attorney General Offices, and Oil & Gas operators. Hydra´s systems have logged over 100,000 mission flight hours in multiple mission configurations. Most of Hydra's clients currently fly the S45 Baalam (Jaguar) UAS, which incorporates a redundant dual-engine design, has an endurance of 12 hours, is capable of a 17,000 ft max operational ceiling and a 120 km (75 mi) LOS range. Hydra´s UAS continuously operate from multiple civilian airport facilities and are operational in controlled airspace, investment in multiple safety features and the orderly integration of these platforms into civilian airspace has been a key priority for continued operational success. Hydra and Trident have also agreed to jointly offer the international market with two new unmanned systems: the twin engine S50 Kukulkán (Feathered Snake) with a 16 hour endurance and the single engine G3 Guerrero (Warrior) 8 hour endurance UAS. These new systems include the availability of BVLOS SATCOM command and control systems as well as full HD video and MIMO technology datalinks. These new platforms also incorporate attractive payload options in rugged wing pylons for multiple third-party precision munitions, ELINT and SIGINT solutions as well as SAR components. Hydra aircraft and ground control stations are designed and manufactured under JARUS (Joint Authorities for Rulemaking of Unmanned Systems) guidelines.
Acquisition and Operational costs are key to continuity.
In today's environment, aerial surveillance capabilities are critical to the effectiveness and success of national security and law enforcement agencies. UAS acquisition and operational costs vary immensely and many offerings in the market run into the tens of millions of dollars just for the initial acquisition. The challenge is that, in the long term, the cost of these systems sometimes becomes unsustainable for agencies with limited budgets. For intelligence gathering to be truly effective, their use must be continuous.
"Our systems have demonstrated excellent operability, reliable time on target availability, and reliability in the field at a fraction of what other systems cost in terms of both acquisition and operational related costs. These are important factors to consider when a military, intelligence or law enforcement agency has to operate under a tight budget," said Alvaro Gutierrez, Director of Sales at Hydra-Technologies.
Founded in 2005, Hydra-Technologies has successfully developed and launched into service unmanned aerial surveillance systems for military and law enforcement applications. Hydra's systems are 100% built, certified in-house, and maintained at their facilities in Mexico. MRO special programs are developed to cater each costumer's needs. Hydra's unmanned technology and platforms have been recognized by notable industry associations including the Association for Unmanned Vehicles International (AUVSI). In addition to their UAS product line, the company also offers a full spectrum of contractor owned contractor operated unmanned ISR services providing turn-key solutions for government end users who require timely and critical ISR products.
Founded 2013, Trident Aerospace offers consulting services in the field of aerial ISR and development of tactical UAS. In addition to providing UAS design and development engineering support, the company also advises end-users on UAS aerial ISR equipment and methodologies.
