PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The strategic partnership of Hydra Technologies and Trident Aerospace (HT-TA) have announced that they have successfully delivered their S-45 Baalam Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to the Guatemala Ministry of Defense.
The S-45 Baalam has served as HT-TA's flagship and has been deployed with success since 2016 to different military, national security, and public safety end users. The S-45 UAS capabilities include an endurance of up to 12 hours, twin engines, a 60-mile operational radius, and an operational ceiling of up to 16,000 ft. The delivered system will provide important live information via its HD video feed to enhance the Guatemalan armed forces with this exceptional operational capability.
"To fortify the security and defense of the nation, the Guatemalan Air Force has acquired the first unmanned aircraft in Central America. This unmanned aircraft System will aid in rescue operations, natural disasters, combatting transnational crime, and border protection. This is a great step in the introduction of technology and the modernization of the state. We will continue to strengthen the actions that contribute to the safety of our skies and our borders," said Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei.
Trident Aerospace and Hydra will continue to develop solutions to cater to the military intelligence and civilian requirements in the hemisphere providing proven and sturdy unmanned aerial systems and solutions in I.S.R. for the region's multiple challenges.
Media Contact
Ivan Yakin, Trident Aerospace, 1 6236950185, iyakin@tridentaero.com
SOURCE Trident Aerospace