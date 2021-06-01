FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems and LPP are strategically partnering to provide unique man-portable and vehicle-mounted C4I solutions to their customers, further enhancing their product offerings. The agreement brings together two experienced solution providers in aerospace and defense, with complementary core competencies in vehicle diagnostics, communications interoperability, and ground military equipment.
The partnership will initially focus on providing integrated dismounted soldier solutions to coalition warfighters, with emphasis on communications, personal protection, and optics. Trident's Mini-SCC tactical voice bridge will be used to augment LPP's extensive integrated product offerings, allowing for seamless radio interoperability between HF, VHF, UHF, SATCOM and cellphones.
LPP will integrate Trident's tactical voice bridge into its vehicle information system which is part of the Czech Armed Forces C2/C4 system. Using LPP's information systems, Commanders have real-time and accurate situational awareness, which helps them effectively execute their tasks and mission. Given that units with different communication devices need to cooperate, Trident's tactical voice bridge integrated into the LPP information system will fill a critical communication interoperability gap.
"We are thrilled to work more closely with LPP to provide critical solutions for the United States, the Czech Republic, and our mutual alliance partners," said James O'Looney, Vice President, Integrated C4I Systems Business Unit. "We believe that LPP's extensive experience in C6 ISR solutions will directly augment Trident's product lines."
"Cooperation with our US allies is, for us, crucial. Trident Systems has a world class product which will help to improve and broaden the capabilities of our information systems, which are designed for armed and security forces," says Jan Thomas, CEO LPP s.r.o. "Our cooperation allows extended interoperability and effectivity of the military and security users during, for example, natural disasters which require close civil-military cooperation."
These regional partnerships provide significant value to the military alliances of our North American and European partners. LPP and Trident's customers will now benefit from the shared experience of both companies, resulting in the development of coordinated product suites for land and vehicle-based applications.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
LPP focuses on the development and production of its own vetronics, data and control terminals, diagnostic units, monitoring devices as well as on the integration of a vehicle information system that is in several types of combat and support vehicles. LPP is involved in integration of vetronics sensor systems on different vehicle platforms and provides long term maintenance and upgrade service on all levels.
For more information, visit https://lp-praha.cz/.
