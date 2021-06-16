FAIRFAX, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems will attend IDGA's Disaster Management three-day virtual summit, held from June 28th to 30th, 2021. The summit will explore critical areas such as Emergency Management Coordination, Effective Planning and Resiliency Efforts, Innovative Technologies for Emergency Managers and Meteorological Experts, Communications Planning and Execution and other strategies to help emergency managers to better prepare for and respond to natural disasters.
On the third day of the summit, Trident Systems will present their handheld tactical voice bridge, the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC). The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio networks (i.e. tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging. Using the Mini-SCC, the emergency management community will be able to coordinate more quickly and efficiently, allowing law enforcement, the National Guard, fire and emergency departments to communicate together, using their own equipment.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
