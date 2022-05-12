Dr. Wendy Wang, Information Technology Department Chair at Trident, has co-published, "How is IT Identity Claimed and Manifested?", which has been accepted for publication at the 2022 Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS 2022) in August.
CHANDLER, Ariz., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Wendy Wang's paper, "How is IT Identity Claimed and Manifested?" has been accepted for publication at the 2022 Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS 2022) in August.
Dr. Wang, Department Chair of Trident University International's (Trident) Information Technology Management program, co-authored this research with Dr. Qin Weng and Dr. Amber Grace Young, both of the University of Arkansas.
Information technology is ubiquitous in the lives of many individuals, whether it's in the workplace or at home. The term "IT identity" has been proposed as a way to capture the level of an individual's IT integration, and how they view IT with respect to their sense of self.
While research suggests that IT identity can predict an individual's willingness to use technology, there has not been an investigation into whether this theorized concept is truly distinct from other personal identities.
"Our research reveals that IT identities are claimed by individuals in dynamic, and sometimes ambivalent ways," observes Dr. Wang. "As theorized, the concept of IT identity layers in elements of relatedness, emotional energy, and dependence, and can range from weak to strong, and positive to negative."
Dr. Wang has been published in the proceedings of conferences and journals such as DSI, AMCIS, Journal of the American Society for Information Science and Technology, Employee relations, and Journal of Information, Communication, and Ethics in Society. Her research areas include social media, health care information systems, IT adoption, text abstraction and extraction, ERP implementation, telecommunication, and virtual organizations.
Dr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Management Information Systems from the University of Mississippi with a minor in computer science.
AMCIS is an annual conference for information systems and information technology academics and professionals sponsored by the Association for Information Systems. AMCIS is one of the leading conferences for presenting the broadest variety of research done by and for IS/IT academicians. AMCIS 2022: Innovative Research Through Practice is scheduled for August 10-14 in Minneapolis.
