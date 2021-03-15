CHANDLER, Ariz., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) student Robert Nicholson received the 2021 BEYA STEM Peer Reviewed Academia Award for Student Leadership - Graduate Level, at the HBCU Engineering Dean's recognition event of the 35th BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference on February 13, 2021.
The BEYA Peer Reviewed Academia Award for Student Leadership recognizes a graduate student with creative verve, an accomplished academic record, inspiring grades, and a proven desire to help others to succeed.
"I'm proud to be honored for my work as a student leader," states Nicholson. "I hope it can help put me in the position to affect more positive change in the military, academia, and in my local community. Thank you to my colleagues, friends, and especially my family for inspiring me to lead every day."
As a leader and mentor, Nicholson has embraced the core values of learning as the journey, excellence as the goal, and service as the measure of life, including as a current member of the U.S. Armed Forces, in academia, and in his personal life. In his free time, he mentors and motivates fellow students by running a Facebook group for Trident doctoral students and alumni.
He also serves as an academic mentor for higher education and self-development in the U.S. Army, as well as the Chairman and Chief Academic Officer for the Dr. Cindo Nicholson Memorial STEM Fellowship. This fellowship provides academic mentorship to international students from developing economies in Jamaica and the greater Caribbean region to pursue advanced studies in STEM.
Additionally, Nicholson and his wife have been foster parents since 2015, providing short term care and structured parenting to children from Helping Hand Home Foster Care and Adoption Center, which supports the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Held on an annual basis, the BEYA Conference highlights the contributions of African-American leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Nicholson holds a Master of Science in Homeland Security and Master of Business Administration from Trident, a Master of Arts in Procurement and Acquisition Management from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Southern Connecticut State University.
Nicholson is in the final stages of Trident's DBA program, having successfully defended his Doctoral Study Project in February.
