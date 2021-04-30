CHANDLER, Ariz., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doctoral students in Dr. Trent Salvaggio's Innovation and Creativity in Business course were recently provided an opportunity to hear directly from prominent leaders in business and academia at the IoT Talent Consortium Annual Members Meeting.
Organizations represented at the event include Rockwell Automation, Cisco Systems, and MIT with discussion centering around innovation in the workplace and the future of work.
"The conference helped to enhance learning through real world application of topics discussed in the classroom," states Dr. Salvaggio. "It was a terrific way for students to learn from some of today's most forward-thinking Fortune 500 leaders and impactful academic researchers."
Dr. Salvaggio has taught in Trident University International's (Trident) Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program since 2019.
Currently the Executive Director of the Internet of Things (IoT) Talent Consortium, Dr. Salvaggio leads efforts to inspire, create, and grow the talent necessary to drive IoT-enabled digital transformation for the betterment of business and society. Sponsoring members of this industry non-profit include Cisco, Rockwell Automation, and Fortinet.
Previously, Dr. Salvaggio served as a professor at the College of Charleston School of Business and has held senior leadership positions with multi-national and Fortune 500 organizations. He was named to the "Smart Industry Smart 50: Top Executives Leading Digital Transformation" for 2018.
Dr. Salvaggio has also presented at conferences, including the 2019 Corporate Leaders Roundtable in Boston. He served as moderator of the Keynote Panel Discussion, "Developing the Internet of Things (IoT) Workforce – From School Into the Workforce" at the IoT World conference in Santa Clara, CA in May 2019. He has also spoken at IoT Innovatech in Santiago, Chile, NewLaw in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Porto Digital in Recife, Brazil.
Dr. Salvaggio earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Trident. He obtained a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Management from Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC.
