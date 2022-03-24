LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that it has selected Trifacta by Alteryx, Inc., as the winner of the "Data Transformation Solution of the Year" award in the 3rd annual Data Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the Trifacta Data Engineering Cloud.
Trifacta's Data Engineering Cloud is the world's first cloud designed specifically for data engineering, providing a powerful platform that collaboratively profiles, prepares, and pipelines data for analytics and machine learning (ML).
The open platform runs on any cloud, creating a modern platform to structure, clean, transform, enrich, and validate data for downstream analytics, Business Intelligence (BI), and ML systems. The platform also enables integration to more than 180 data sources, making it faster and easier for users to connect to their critical data, wherever it lives.
Additionally, Trifacta provides a visual and intuitive interface to enable artificial intelligence to meet human intelligence. Trifacta uses AI/ML against the data itself to predict and suggest optimal transformations and to identify and remediate data quality issues. Trifacta guides users with intelligent suggestions powered by ML to make the process more efficient for data engineers, analysts, scientists, and anyone working with data.
Finally, Trifacta's enterprise-grade cloud architecture is serverless and elastic, enabling innovation at any scale, with best-in-class security and governance, including built-in authentication and authorization.
"In keeping with our mission to create radical productivity for people who work with data, Trifacta offers cloud-first capabilities to help enterprises drive their analytics transformation at scale," said Sean Kandel, Co-founder of Trifacta and VP of Product Management at Alteryx. "With an AI-assisted, self-service approach, Trifacta democratizes and accelerates data engineering, enabling analysts and engineers to assess, correct, and validate data quality and automate robust data pipelines. This Data Breakthrough Award serves as a fantastic validation of our success and momentum as we empower our customers to unlock data to make optimal decisions across the enterprise."
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.
"With expectations for data products rising, and cycle times falling, the key to unlocking enterprise value is to enable a broader set of users to collaborate, experiment, and iterate quickly on data science and analytics projects," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Through their unique guided, visual interface, Trifacta enables a self-service approach to data engineering, empowering non-technical data analysts to use the visual interface to explore, profile, and transform any dataset. We are thrilled to recognize Trifacta as they deliver 'breakthrough' accessible data products for advanced data insights and analytics. Congratulations to the entire Trifacta team for taking home our 'Data Transformation Solution of the Year' award for 2022."
