SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UBIX the AI-on-Demand for Business company, today announced an alliance with Trifin Capital, Inc., a leading provider of funding solutions for technology and software related projects to help make AI abundant, reliable and cost effective for small and mid-market companies.
Trifin Capital has been offering small and mid-market companies unique funding options to help modernize and digitize core business operations for over two decades through the deployment of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. With advent of advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), organizations can now analyze unprecedented volumes of data to drive new insights and intelligent action for greater business impact. This makes advanced analytics and AI the next big value opportunity for small and mid-market companies that have completed their ERP modernization.
UBIX is an AI-on-Demand solution for business users combining data science and machine learning with leading mid-market ERP systems. UBIX automates the ingestion of ERP transaction data and external third-party data (e.g., weather, commodity indices, etc.) into a data lake for data cleansing and shaping, AI model development, testing and deployment to deliver timely, reliable predictive insights. UBIX can address any number of analytics use cases from the front office to the back office, such as sales pipeline conversion modeling, Human Resources analytics, Accounts Receivables (AR) analytics, demand forecasting, input commodity price forecasting, asset monitoring and predictive maintenance, and computational automation removing Excel as a system of record for recurring and complex analysis.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that the next value opportunity for small and mid-market organizations is the unification of ERP data with other enterprise data and external market data (e.g. commodity indices, weather, etc), leveraging data science and AI to drive profitable growth," said John Burke, CEO of UBIX. "This partnership with Trifin will accelerate the adoption of advanced analytics and AI by these companies in order to drive timely, reliable foresight and intelligent action quickly and with minimal upfront spend resulting in exponential return on investment for our clients."
"Through our new relationship with UBIX, more organizations can now exploit the power of AI for both large strategic initiatives as well as in their day-to-day operations," said Jeff Bland, CEO of Trifin. "We see AI as the next frontier in the data landscape; and ERP vendors and customers alike are embracing this next chapter. We plan to be there to help companies leverage AI in a range of industries from financial services, healthcare, energy, to manufacturing and retail."
About UBIX
UBIX offers a cognitive, AI-on-Demand for Business platform that empowers users of all skill levels to develop and deploy open-source, big, fast data architecture and data science pipelines faster and better than ever. Our patented data shaping, and patent-pending learning engine are trained by each input, interaction, and outcome, growing in knowledge and impact over time. Together, we improve productivity, creativity, eliminate errors, support governance, and ultimately accelerate time to value. UBIX is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit http://www.ubixlabs.com.
About Trifin
Trifin Capital, Inc. is an equipment finance and lease-consulting firm focused on funding technology projects (software, services, hardware). We provide our partners with financial solutions to increase adoption of their specific technology applications. Trifin is a private company located in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit http://www.trifincapital.com.
