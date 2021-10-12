RALEIGH, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider, today announced the launch of the TriggerMesh Integration Platform as an open source project for building event-driven architecture available under the Apache Software License 2.0.
For modern enterprise technology teams, TriggerMesh simplifies and accelerates connecting applications and data across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers. The TriggerMesh approach to integration is very similar to the way "infrastructure as code" solutions such as Anisble, Chef, HashiCorp, and Puppet use to deploy infrastructure by DevOps teams. The TriggerMesh free and open source platform allows cloud operators and DevOps practitioners to deploy integrations as codeTM, which dramatically accelerates time to value and improves flexibility compared with typical integration platforms-as-a-service (IPAAS) solutions.
"As a former VP of the Apache CloudStack project and the founder of the Kubeless serverless framework for Kubernetes, I deeply believe that the open source development and distribution model is the best way to deliver enterprise cloud software," said Sebastien Goasguen, TriggerMesh Co-Founder and Head of Product. "Our team of developers have deep open source experience and have built the foundation for a vibrant open source community to emerge around the TriggerMesh platform."
TriggerMesh's platform takes an event-driven approach to integration, consuming messages from various sources (e.g. AWS SQS, Google Storage, Azure Activity Logs), filtering and transforming them, combining processing capabilities with serverless functions and connecting with message sinks (e.g. Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Apache Kafka). TriggerMesh can integrate with legacy enterprise services buses (ESBs) like MuleSoft, TIBCO, IBM MQ, and RabbitMQ to create workflows across applications or data sinks to other systems (e.g. Azure Data Lakes or Snowflake).
"As a leader in hybrid cloud, full-stack observability and cloud-native technologies, Cisco understands that the hybrid, multi-cloud future must be built on a foundation of deep industry collaboration, flexibility and choice," said Kaustubh Das, SVP/GM, Cloud and Compute at Cisco. "TriggerMesh is a great example. We see their integration and automation technology extending the power of Intersight Kubernetes Service, part of Cisco Intersight, which delivers rich cloud-neutral, multi-cluster automation and day-2 operations capabilities for cloud-native applications. We look forward to working with TriggerMesh to help bring customers into the cloud-native era, regardless of where their infrastructure is deployed."
"We have always known that we would be launching our platform as an open source project but needed to build a foundation that would allow for additional contributors and users to be successful," said Mark Hinkle, CEO and Co-Founder of TriggerMesh. "We have built a solid core product that can be easily consumed by Kubernetes users and we have expanded our engineering team and added Matt Ray, previously from Chef, to lead our Developer Relations to ensure users of the technology will be successful."
"As event-driven systems become more popular, developers are realizing that integrating events across sources and environments is a big challenge. This is exacerbated by hybrid and multi-cloud topologies that lead to more disparate sources of all shapes. So when we looked at our options to provide Cloud Native Runtimes users with a single API for automating how events are consumed, regardless of the event source, TriggerMesh was the clear partner. The integration with TriggerMesh makes it easy for Knative eventing resources to consume external events across all the clouds," said Graham Siener, Vice President of Product for VMware Tanzu.
"While the industry tends to discuss 'open source' as if it's a singular entity, the fact is that the term encompasses a wide variety of licenses and approaches, each of which has different rights and obligations for users to consider," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. "Of the approved open source licenses, however, perhaps none is as favored within the enterprise as version 2 of the Apache Software License. From its permissive nature to its patent protections, the Apache license is an excellent choice for software intended to be used by businesses and developed collaboratively."
Commercially, TriggerMesh provides support and services as well as a graphical user interface that offers a visual integration editor, enterprise authentication and authorization with organizational support, and the capability to develop custom integration components.
