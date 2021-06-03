RALEIGH, N.C. AND GENEVA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider for Kubernetes enabling event-driven architecture, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the 2021 Gartner report titled, Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking.
"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. We believe our inclusion affirms our mission of enabling integration and automated workflows between every cloud, application, and service cloud natively." said Mark Hinkle, CEO and Co-Founder of TriggerMesh. "We are delighted to see organizations building cloud native applications on Kubernetes with both our integration-as-code approach for DevOps and our low-code, self-service portal for any enterprise."
Gartner's Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services." This Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing report (Gartner subscription required) published on 13 May 2021 includes key findings such as:
- "Most enterprises pursue a multi-cloud strategy, but aren't prepared to handle the complexity it creates.
- Multi-cloud management tools often suffer from several limitations, including a lack of depth or lack of breadth of support across providers, or they focus mostly on IaaS and not up the cloud stack.
- Recent innovations in containers and serverless platform technologies enable a new breed of providers to adopt a modern, scalable and portable approach to solving multi-cloud integration and management challenges.
- Business unit IT and developers are increasingly involved in multi-cloud tool selection and implementation, forcing startups to embrace simplicity in design that hides infrastructure life-cycle management complexity."
TriggerMesh is a cloud native integration platform that can integrate cloud services, SaaS, and legacy applications. TriggerMesh enables organizations to automate workflows and accelerate development speed and digital transformation.
About TriggerMesh
TriggerMesh enables enterprise developers to build applications that are event driven and composed of services from multiple cloud providers and on-premises systems. This modern architecture is the best way for agile businesses to deliver digital experiences customers expect and minimize infrastructure complexity. To bring today's enterprise applications into this future, the TriggerMesh cloud native integration platform, built on open source technologies Kubernetes and Knative, ties together cloud computing, SaaS, and on-premises applications.
