RALEIGH, N.C. and GENEVA, Switzerland, March 5, 2021 TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider, today announced broad support for AWS EventBridge as well as bi-directional integrations with SaaS and on-premises applications. TriggerMesh enhances new EventBridge functionality by providing a way for cloud native developers to consume and enrich events using AWS infrastructure and then forward the events to other cloud services and data center applications. TriggerMesh from day one can act as a broker for these events to dozens of cloud services including Salesforce, Datadog, Twilio, Sendgrid, Elastic, and including off the shelf or custom on premises applications through one consistent cloud native platform.
TriggerMesh had previously teamed with AWS to provide integrations from on-premises and SaaS applications to Amazon EventBridge to make it easy to create cloud native workflows from a combination of web services. The new functionality from AWS announced this week makes these integrations even more robust. Now, AWS users are able to send events to numerous event consumers or targets via TriggerMesh in addition to sending them back to Amazon without writing a single line of code. This is an innovative move by AWS to enable event-driven architecture from their cloud to other services.
For cloud operators who prefer a declarative API like they use with Cloud Formation infrastructure-as-code, they can use the TriggerMesh declarative API to deploy integrations-as-code. This powerful capability enables users to create and deploy automated event-driven workflows between AWS and a variety of popular cloud services and even create custom integrations with their existing on-premises applications and microservices. Cloud operators can also deploy integrations using their CI/CD loops to automate the deployment of applications, services and integrations between them using TriggerMesh.
"TriggerMesh is excited to support AWS EventBridge to enable event-driven architecture," said TriggerMesh co-founder and CEO Mark Hinkle. "TriggerMesh provides AWS EventBridge users an integration platform that provides a consistent method for cloud native applications to enable the flow of events from AWS to virtually any other application or service that can consume them."
TriggerMesh believes the future of enterprise applications involves connecting services and applications to create real-time event-driven cloud native applications. TriggerMesh provides a real-time cloud native integration platform that allows developers to connect services together to automate workflows and accelerate the flow of information across enterprises that are adding cloud services to their enterprise infrastructure mix.
About TriggerMesh
TriggerMesh enables enterprise developers to build applications that are event driven and composed of services from multiple cloud providers and on-premises systems. This modern architecture is the best way for agile businesses to deliver digital experiences customers expect and minimize infrastructure complexity. To bring today's enterprise applications into this future, the TriggerMesh cloud native integration platform, built on open source technologies Kubernetes and Knative, ties together cloud computing, SaaS, and on-premises applications.
