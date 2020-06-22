SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced the introduction of a Hardware-as-a-Service option for its Transportation fleet mobility solutions. This new service consists of four bundles, enabling fleets to purchase Trimble hardware and software solutions and upgrade without upfront capital investment. Each of these bundles is designed to help fleets predictably manage technology expenses while gaining access to the latest innovations from Trimble, including 4G LTE connectivity and a streamlined, Android-powered user experience.
"The launch of Trimble's Hardware-as-a-Service options gives fleets the ability to purchase hardware, software and professional services together for the first time," said Jon Passman, chief product and marketing officer for Trimble Transportation. "By bundling our subscription and professional services with hardware for a single monthly price, customers can receive the services they value, our assistance in deploying and using them and the predictability of new hardware each term without any upfront capital investment."
Trimble's mobility bundles are tiered into four categories: Premier, Professional, Flex and Base, each designed with easy-to-understand solutions and straightforward pricing. The new bundles deliver core telematics and regulatory components with additional available solutions, including CoPilot® Truck in-cab navigation, Driver Retention Analytics, Automated Workflow and messaging in certain bundles—enabling carriers to select the right bundle to meet their specific business needs. Each bundle is backed by Trimble's domain expertise and extensive integrations to Trimble and third-party back-office transportation management system (TMS) platforms.
"We are committed to making it easier for carriers to better serve their customers, improve the safety and efficiency of their operations and, ultimately save money," said Passman. "We created these bundles to simplify the purchase process and take the complexity out of selecting the right solutions for a fleet's unique needs."
About Trimble Transportation
Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics.
About Trimble
Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.
