SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT to review its third quarter 2021 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without internet access may dial into the call at 844-817-7339 (U.S.) or 409-231-2959 (international). The passcode is 5058328.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit:  www.trimble.com.

