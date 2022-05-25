TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

 By TriNet Group, Inc.

DUBLIN, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY on Monday, June 6, 2022. A public presentation will be held at 11:00 am PT (2:00pm ET) but will not be webcast.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts 







Investors:                               

Media:

Alex Bauer                       

Renee Brotherton

TriNet                                       

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com         

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201                 

(408) 646-5103

 

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-participate-at-the-baird-2022-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-301555379.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.