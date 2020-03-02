TNET_Logo.jpg

TriNet Logo

 By TriNet

DUBLIN, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Panel Discussion: Countering the #MeToo Backlash: Enlisting Men to Become Ambassadors for Change.




Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, TriNet, will join other leaders to discuss inclusion strategies that stress the need to include, listen to and effectively engage men to help women advance and move the needle. The panel will explore the following topics:


Identifying male allies


Developing an engagement strategy


How can you self-advocate in order to get buy-in from others?


What can law firms and corporations do to help?


Tips and success stories from the panelists



WHO:

Panel speakers include:


Doug Riegelhuth


Vice President and Associate General Counsel


TriNet




Minh Hoang


Associate General Counsel


Myriad Genetics




Malte Schutz


Vice President, Global Head of Late-Stage & Marketed Medicines Safety


Genentech



WHEN:

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. PST



WHERE:

Parc 55 San Francisco


55 Cyril Magnin Street


San Francisco, CA 94102

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Fatima Afzal

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(510) 875-7265




PR@TriNet.com

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.