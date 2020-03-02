DUBLIN, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Panel Discussion: Countering the #MeToo Backlash: Enlisting Men to Become Ambassadors for Change.
Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, TriNet, will join other leaders to discuss inclusion strategies that stress the need to include, listen to and effectively engage men to help women advance and move the needle. The panel will explore the following topics:
Identifying male allies
Developing an engagement strategy
How can you self-advocate in order to get buy-in from others?
What can law firms and corporations do to help?
Tips and success stories from the panelists
WHO:
Panel speakers include:
Doug Riegelhuth
Vice President and Associate General Counsel
Minh Hoang
Associate General Counsel
Myriad Genetics
Malte Schutz
Vice President, Global Head of Late-Stage & Marketed Medicines Safety
Genentech
WHEN:
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. PST
WHERE:
Parc 55 San Francisco
55 Cyril Magnin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
