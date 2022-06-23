A helpful discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California 

TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep

Top of Mind and What's New in 2022







California is one of the world's biggest economies, and it gives rise to many new businesses each and every year. For any new or current business operating in this state, staying up to date and in compliance with California labor laws is a must. The laws are complex, particularly surrounding topics such as:

  • Leave of absence
  • Work hours
  • Overtime
  • Meal periods and rest breaks
  • Minimum wage
  • Wage rates and wage theft—to name a few

Don't miss this opportunity to watch this webcast as experts from TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner's Office dive into challenging California labor laws impacting small and medium-size businesses, and provide important updates to be mindful of in 2022.







Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet







Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California 





Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET





Register here to join the webinar.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.     

