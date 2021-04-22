(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

 By TriNet Group, Inc.

DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:       

TriNet Webinar Series:  Working in the New Normal -

Part 2: Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California







Join TriNet for the second of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights and practical advice on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:







• Worker compensation



• Expense reimbursement



• Worker migration



• Work hours, overtime and breaks





WHO:     

Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet







Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California





WHEN:        

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET





WHERE:    

Register here to join the webinar.

 

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-series-working-in-the-new-normal--part-2-practical-solutions-to-common-wage-and-hour-issues-in-california-301275466.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.