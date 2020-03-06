TEL AVIV, Israel, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Audio, the leading audio content platform, is now a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Audio Committee - a group of select media companies, brands and technology firms working on developing solutions that improve the interactive audio advertising and marketing ecosystem. The Audio Committee׳s goal is to establish industry guidance by creating standards and best practices to help bring clarity to the audio marketplace.
Trinity Audio offers publishers and content creators a new way to engage, grow, and monetize audiences by effortlessly transforming content through AWS Polly - a cloud service that turns text into lifelike speech and enables the creation of various speech-enabled products and services. Being a member of the Audio Committee will see Trinity Audio take part in educating marketers and agencies on the value of audio as a powerful and effective advertising medium.
The company is now also enlisted in the 'Verified by TAG' Program that recognizes responsible, trusted partners in the digital advertising ecosystem.
"To be part of the collectives that feature some of the brightest minds in the audio space is a great honor and commitment," says Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. "We look forward to pooling our knowledge and expertise to accelerate the proliferation of audio as a potent option in the advertising landscape."
About IAB:
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) is an advertising business organization that develops technical standards and solutions, conducts research and provides legal support for the online advertising industry. The organization represents many of the most prominent media outlets on a global level since its foundation in 1996.
About TAG:
Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is a cross-industry accountability program that focuses on four core areas: eliminating fraudulent digital advertising traffic, combating malware, fighting ad-supported Internet piracy to promote brand integrity, and promoting brand safety through greater transparency.
About Trinity Audio:
Trinity Audio is an audio content solution platform that caters to publishers and content creators of all types and sizes worldwide and helps them join the ongoing audio revolution by turning readers into listeners, creating the experience modern audience is expecting today.
Founded in 2018, the company is part of Somoto (a publicly-traded company in the TLV stock exchange), with a core mission to bring value to all three pillars of the content ecosystem: publishers, users, and advertisers through a unique ConTech (content and technology) solution. The technology instantly converts content from text to audio with the most natural sounding voices, continuously learns listeners' behavior and seamlessly integrates ads into their experience all the while recommending related content in real time.
For additional information on Trinity Audio, please visit https://trinityaudio.ai/