DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Consultants (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm announces that it has partnered with Oak Hill Capital (Oak Hill), a New York-based private equity firm to purchase controlling interest from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP). Trinity management and employees will maintain significant equity ownership in the Company following the transaction. John E. (Jay) Hofmann, Trinity's President and CEO since 2001, remains at the helm.
According to Jay Hofmann, "Trinity is excited to leverage Oak Hill's knowledge and resources in the next phase of our development. Oak Hill understands our business model, supports our growth objectives, and is aligned with our culture. We look forward to working together to expand the company consistent with our purpose as a world-class organization that provides value to clients, shareholders, and employees."
John Rachwalski, Partner at Oak Hill, commented on the transaction, "We are excited to partner with the Trinity employees and management team who have led the Company to become a market leading provider of diversified highly technical consulting services. Having followed Trinity for several years, we see our new partnership as a wonderful opportunity to collaboratively work with this proven leadership team to continue executing their compelling business plan."
Andrew Schwartz, Partner at LLCP, said, "Jay Hofmann and the entire Trinity Consultants team have built a truly unique business that is well-positioned for continued growth as a result of its incredible culture built around great people, broad employee ownership, and excellent client service. The Trinity Consultants investment has been very successful for both LLCP and the Company's employee shareholders, driven by organic growth and the execution of strategic M&A. We are excited for the future of Trinity Consultants and wish the team continued success in their next chapter with Oak Hill."
Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as lead financial advisor to Trinity on the transaction, with support from Piper Sandler & Co. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Trinity.
About Trinity Consultants
Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants helps organizations overcome complex, mission-critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science through expertise in consulting, technology, training, and staffing. With offices across the U.S. and in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, China, and Australia, Trinity supports clients across a broad range of sectors including industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, life sciences, and commercial/institutional. Trinity clients achieve compliance with applicable regulations, international standards, and company.
