Timothy Ballard, Founder of Operation Underground Rescue (O.U.R.) with TripChat App Co-Founder Ali Landry and Co-Founder/CEO Nicole Quinlan celebrated the launch of the nation's first travel and tourism mobile app connecting directly to the National Human Trafficking Hotline on March 7, 2022. TripChat's owners chose to launch their innovative new app with a private screening of "Sound of Freedom" documenting Ballard's fight against human trafficking and his organizations global prevention and rescue efforts.