NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 'Days out' planning platform Tripening has integrated Amadeus into its software to enable users to book a hotel room easily with every attraction.
The award-winning integrated hospitality booking suite combines a central reservations system and hotel booking engine, guest management system and sleek web design that will allow customers to complete their booking easily at the click of a button, saving them both time and money.
It currently offers over 400,000 properties across a range of destinations and room types.
Director of Tripening, Boris Yudasin, says: "We're really excited about the integration of Amadeus to our platform as its fully automated technology will help offer a more personalized travel experience to our customers in a smooth and simple way.
"As the world continues to open up, we look forward to more choice, increased loyalty, repeat bookings, competitive rates and an expanded market reach - with the help of this leading travel partner - as we take Tripening to the next level."
About Tripening
Founded in 2021, Tripening was set up in response to the stress associated with booking a
vacation.
The all-in-one platform will eventually offer the best flights, hotels and hand-picked activities with only the best reviews, as well as a world-class AI program made up of ""proprietary software that processes thousands of qualitative and quantitative data markers at a time, to find the highest-reviewed experiences and travel flight deals per location, and serve the customer a complete package."
ARC, CLIA and IATA accredited, Tripening is also proud to be partnered with leading travel companies, such as Amadeus, Bókun and TUI.
