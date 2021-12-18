NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 'Days out' planning platform Tripening has integrated Amadeus into its software to enable users to book a hotel room easily with every attraction.

The award-winning integrated hospitality booking suite combines a central reservations system and hotel booking engine, guest management system and sleek web design that will allow customers to complete their booking easily at the click of a button, saving them both time and money.

It currently offers over 400,000 properties across a range of destinations and room types.

Director of Tripening, Boris Yudasin, says: "We're really excited about the integration of Amadeus to our platform as its fully automated technology will help offer a more personalized travel experience to our customers in a smooth and simple way.

"As the world continues to open up, we look forward to more choice, increased loyalty, repeat bookings, competitive rates and an expanded market reach - with the help of this leading travel partner - as we take Tripening to the next level."

For‌ ‌more‌ ‌information‌ ‌contact‌ ‌Joanna: jlowy@tripening.com

 About‌ ‌Tripening‌ ‌

Founded‌ ‌in‌ ‌2021,‌ ‌Tripening‌ ‌was‌ ‌set‌ ‌up‌ ‌in‌ ‌response‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌stress‌ ‌associated‌ ‌with‌ ‌booking‌ ‌a‌ ‌

vacation.‌

The‌ ‌all-in-one‌ ‌platform‌ will eventually ‌offer ‌the‌ ‌best‌ ‌flights,‌ ‌hotels‌ ‌and‌ ‌hand-picked‌ ‌activities‌ ‌with‌ ‌only‌ ‌the‌ ‌best‌ ‌reviews,‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌world-class‌ ‌AI‌ ‌program‌ ‌made‌ ‌up‌ ‌of‌ ‌""proprietary‌ ‌software‌ ‌that‌ ‌processes‌ ‌thousands‌ ‌of‌ ‌qualitative‌ ‌and‌ ‌quantitative‌ ‌data‌ ‌markers at‌ ‌a‌ ‌time,‌ ‌to‌ ‌find‌ ‌the‌ ‌highest-reviewed‌ ‌experiences‌ ‌and‌ ‌travel‌ ‌flight‌ ‌deals‌ ‌per‌ ‌location, and serve the customer a complete package."‌ ‌

ARC, CLIA and IATA accredited,‌ ‌Tripening‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌proud‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌partnered‌ ‌with‌ ‌leading‌ ‌travel‌ ‌companies,‌ ‌such‌ ‌as‌ ‌Amadeus‌, Bókun ‌and‌ ‌TUI.‌ ‌

Media Contact

Joanna Lowy, Tripening, +1 9174261480, jlowy@tripening.com

Twitter

SOURCE Tripening

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.