CAMBRIDGE, U.K., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripism, a company providing a leading business travel planning platform, today announces a partnership with BCD Travel, one of the world's largest corporate travel management companies. Through this partnership, Tripism will use BCD Travel's Travel Data API to integrate joint client booking data back into its platform.
With access to this trip data from BCD Travel, Tripism can identify when a traveler is returning from a trip, triggering a communication at the perfect time to solicit feedback. From there, it's very easy for a traveler to share reviews, feedback on Covid-19 safety measures and other insights to enable better travel planning. This information is invaluable for building traveler confidence and stronger supplier relationships as travel returns.
The complexity and rate of change in the information that travel teams now need to communicate to travelers is beyond traditional, high-touch approaches. Many organisations are struggling to maintain an intranet of travel information that can capture and organise the information employees need to travel safely. Tripism's personalised platform seamlessly brings together information from multiple sources and presents it in a compelling way, engaging travelers and ensuring they have the information that they need, when they need it.
Through this new partnership, Tripism also becomes part of BCD Travel's SolutionSource Marketplace. The SolutionSource Marketplace enables BCD Travel clients to shop and choose third-party solutions that easily plug into their travel program, to meet their corporation's unique needs.
"Traveler reassurance is critical as we return to travel. The Tripism partnership provides a platform for our clients to engage with their travelers and build confidence," said Yannis Karmis, Sr. Vice President, Product Planning & Development at BCD Travel. "As travel increases in 2021, information is more vital than ever, and changes on an hourly basis. Tripism allows dynamic, travel-critical data to be organized in a simple and relevant way, making it easy for our customers and their employees to make informed choices when planning their trips."
"Tripism and BCD Travel believe strongly in the value technology can bring to the future of travel management," said Adam Kerr, Tripism CEO. "This partnership gives more corporations access to all the trip planning information employees need to safely re-enter the world of business travel, making travel once again a productive, enjoyable and safe part of working life."
