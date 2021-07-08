NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple2 Digital, a full-service digital agency specializing in building and deploying software, hardware, and managed services, has developed and launched the first iteration of Upper Neighbor, a mobile application that provides instrumental music students of various playing levels with the opportunity to access lessons and practice routines created by a select group of world-class classical musicians. Currently available on both the iOS and Android platforms, Triple2 Digital helped the creators of Upper Neighbor fulfill its mission of delivering affordable access and quality music instruction for all instrumental music students.
"With so much music education lost in the last year, we were tasked with developing a digital music experience that could connect music novices with experts and professors in an environment that promotes and furthers music learning," said Anthony DiPrizio, CEO and founder of Triple2 Digital. "Upper Neighbor is a great tool rich with digital features that enable users to engage with music and get the instruction needed to learn a new instrument or advance one's skills."
Concepted by Dr. Oliver Barrett, a teaching artist with the New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall, Upper Neighbor provides any student who wants to optimize their practice and advance their skill with the training needed to get started in a feature-rich, digital environment. The app contains a scaffolded curriculum of pre-recorded instruction from elite performers, which users can fully customize to fit their practice needs. Additionally, users can bring their daily practice to life by playing along with accompaniment tracks written by award-winning composers.
Triple2 Digital developed both the back-end network architecture as well as the front-end user interface and experience for both the iOS and Android versions of the Upper Neighbor application. The company will continue to work with Upper Neighbor to evolve the experience and introduce new features such as live instruction.
"The team at Triple2 Digital succeeded in developing an engaging and robust environment that will guide students from their first note to their first concert and beyond," said Dr. Barrett, Upper Neighbor. "The team understood our mission from the outset, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as we expand the feature set and experiences offered."
Upper Neighbor is available for download on iOS and Google Play.
About Triple2 Digital:
Triple2 Digital is a full-service digital development agency specializing in creating game-changing software, hardware, and managed services solutions to solve real-world business problems and needs. The company works with Fortune 500 companies to pre-revenue startups and has been chosen by companies like Air France, Intel, Netflix, and Toyota for critical engineering projects. For more information, please visit http://www.triple2digital.com.
