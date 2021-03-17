NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple2 Digital, a full-service digital agency specializing in building and deploying software, hardware, and managed services, today announced that the company has built and launched a new platform powering SOLacademy, an online learning destination that promotes the creating, sharing and discovering of educational content in a simple, user-friendly environment. The site features educational videos designed to be accessed by students, teachers, parents and community members involved in education.
Given the heavy emphasis on video, T2D was tasked with developing a platform optimized for speed and capable of maintaining maximum performance as its being accessed by hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of users. T2D met these requirements and incorporated a massive auto-scaling system, ultimately enabling SOLcademy's site to handle traffic numbers comparable to the most popular video platforms.
"In the past year, we've come to understand that any successful virtual learning platform needs to able to handle significant workload and provide lightning fast speed and a consistent experience for all users," said Anthony DiPrizio, CEO of Triple2 Digital. "We are proud to support SOLcademy's efforts to reshape the future of education and, in building the platform, to have played a role in bringing their vision for equitable education to reality."
T2D will continue to provide SOLcademy with software development and cloud management services and support the introduction of new features.
"It is only with a highly performant platform optimized for lightning-fast speed that SOLcademy will be able to achieve our mission of making online learning simple, safe and accessible for everyone," said Beau McCoy, Founder and CEO, SOLcademy. "T2D understood these requirements from the outset and delivered. We are looking forward to our continued partnership as we grow and expand SOLcademy."
About Triple2 Digital:
Triple2 Digital is a full-service digital development agency specializing in creating game-changing software, hardware, and managed services solutions to solve real-world business problems and needs. The company works with Fortune 500 companies to pre-revenue startups and has been chosen by companies like Air France, Intel, Netflix, and Toyota for critical engineering projects. For more information, please visit http://www.triple2digital.com.
Media Contact
Greg Kalish, GKC for Triple2 Digital, +1 917-592-1942, gkalish@gkcomms.com
SOURCE Triple2 Digital