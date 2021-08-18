CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized it as a winner in the 2021 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards, which recognize and honor best-in-class vendors that are committed to driving IT channel growth through innovation and outstanding channel performance.
Tripp Lite, which was acquired by Eaton in 2021, earned the top scores from channel partners in the subcategories of Support and Partnership in the Power Protection and Management category. For overall category honors, Tripp Lite earned a score of 89.1, making it second only to Eaton, which was the category winner with a score of 89.5. Eaton also received the highest scores in the remaining subcategories of Product Innovation and Managed and Cloud Services.
With more than 5,000 products to support IT infrastructure, Tripp Lite has solutions for an extensive range of applications, from desktop to data center to edge computing. In addition to a wide product offering, Tripp Lite gives channel partners access to resources at every point in the sales process, including robust pre-sales support, to help them adapt to the needs of their customers.
"Tripp Lite is dedicated to channel sales, which makes building strong partner relationships one of our most important priorities," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite's President. "Eaton and Tripp Lite achieved a clean sweep of the Power Protection and Management category, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts. Every day the Tripp Lite team works to support our partners with the best possible resources to encourage our mutual success and profitability."
To determine ARC winners, The Channel Company's research team surveyed each vendor's top channel partners to rate their satisfaction. This invitation-only survey included over 3,000 solution providers across North America. Scores were given in 25 major product categories, based on performance across four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership and managed and cloud services.
"We are thrilled to recognize these vendors who continue to go above and beyond to develop and nurture successful vendor-channel partner relationships by delivering best-in-class product and service offerings," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRN's Annual Report Card Awards go further than just highlighting our winners; they also offer deep insights into channel opinions and provide vendors with actionable feedback to implement into their channel strategies going forward. Congratulations to all our award winners. We look forward to honoring them at this year's XChange+ 2021 conference in August."
Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company's XChange+ 2021 conference, taking place August 15-17 in San Antonio, TX. Additional coverage of the CRN 2021 ARC results can be viewed online at http://www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2021 issue of CRN Magazine.
Share on LinkedIn | Share on Twitter | Share on Facebook
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite, 7738691248, russell_jameson@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite