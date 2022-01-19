CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Machinery in warehouses, factories and other industrial environments can create ESD and RFI that can adversely affect signals traveling over copper cable. The new media converters transform Cat5/6 UTP Ethernet signals into fiber signals that travel over fiber optic cable, which is much less vulnerable to interference. The fiber optic signals can travel up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles).
Available with a hardened housing or an IP30 industrial housing, the fiber optic media converters have a wide operating temperature range to accommodate the hot and cold extremes of industrial spaces. Media converters with hardened housing have an operating temperature range of 14° to 140° F (-10° to 60° C). Media converters with industrial housing have an operating temperature range of -40° to 167° F (-40° to 75° C).
Options include Fast Ethernet (10/100) and Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000) speeds with conversion to singlemode or multimode fiber. Select models have an open SFP port, allowing users to install their own SFP transceiver. All of the converters can be mounted on a DIN rail.
"Industrial environments present challenges for extending Ethernet signals," said David Posner, Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "The fiber optic media converters are an easy way to enjoy the advantages of fiber without replacing infrastructure. Fiber offers reduced susceptibility to interference, longer transmission distance and better functionality in industrial settings."
Key Features of Tripp Lite Hardened and Industrial Fiber Optic Media Converters
- Signal transmission up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) without ESD and RFI interference (maximum distance varies by model)
- Rugged hardened or IP30 industrial housing
- Wider operating temperature ranges than standard media converters
- Support for DIN rail mounting
- Select models have an open SFP port to allow customization
