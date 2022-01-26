CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new managed and lite managed industrial Gigabit Ethernet switches have an IP30-rated ruggedized metal case that can withstand vibration, shock and the low and high temperatures often found on the factory floor. The switches also offer protection from electrostatic discharge (ESD) that can interfere with normal operation. An included rail clip enables mounting to standard 35 mm DIN rail. The switches can also be wall mounted.
Managed switches provide advanced monitoring and control of network traffic via CLI or web management. They operate in temperatures from -40° to 167° F (-40° to 75° C). Lite managed switches have a user-friendly cloud-based platform that enables network management via web interface or mobile app. They operate in temperatures from 14° to 140° F (-10° to 60° C).
Designed for Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000) speeds, the switches have up to 16 auto-negotiating RJ45 ports. Options include SFP uplink ports and/or PoE+ ports. SFP uplink ports accept SFP transceivers that allow multiple switches to be connected to each other or the network backbone using copper or fiber optic cable. PoE+ ports support Power over Ethernet to power connected PoE devices.
"There are environmental obstacles to effectively controlling IoT devices in industrial settings," said David Posner, Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "The new managed and lite managed switches are designed to withstand demanding conditions. Users can choose the switch with the features and level of management they need without concerns about durability. DIN rail compatibility makes the switches an easy addition to new or existing setups."
Key Features of Tripp Lite Managed and Lite Managed Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Switches
- Gigabit Ethernet switches with different levels of management to monitor and control network traffic
- IP30-rated ruggedized metal case to withstand industrial environments
- Wide temperature ranges to operate in hot or cold environments
- Support for DIN rail mounting
- Models with SFP uplink ports and/or PoE+ ports
Learn more about Tripp Lite Managed and Lite Managed Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Switches.
See the full line of Tripp Lite industrial solutions at tripplite.com.
Eaton's Tripp Lite business provides industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions for consumers and IT customers worldwide, including cables and connectivity, charging solutions, mounts, carts, server racks, cooling, KVMs, UPS systems, PDUs and surge protectors. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Eaton's electrical business is a global leader with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions. Through end-to-end services, channel and an integrated digital platform and insights, Eaton is powering what matters across industries and around the world, helping customers solve their most critical electrical power management challenges.
Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton provides sustainable solutions that help its customers effectively manage electrical and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and the company sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. Eaton has approximately 85,000 employees.
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite by Eaton, 7738691248, russell_jameson@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite by Eaton