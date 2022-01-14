CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power management company Eaton announced today its Tripp Lite by Eaton business is now offering durable, space-saving solutions for digital signage displays.
There are three streamline solutions for mounting displays:
- Streamline stand (DMCS3780HDS) has leveling feet and accommodates screens from 37 to 80 inches in a landscape orientation. A shelf holds audio/video equipment.
- Streamline carts have locking swivel casters for easy rolling. The casters can be replaced with the included leveling feet for non-mobile applications. Portrait model (DMCSP4560HDS) supports screens from 45 to 60 inches in a vertical orientation. Landscape model (DMCS60105HDS) supports screens from 60 to 105 inches in a horizontal orientation and has an adjustable shelf for audio/video equipment.
A combination lock deters display theft, making the stand and carts suitable for public spaces in corporate office buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, retail stores, transportation hubs and hospitality environments.
"Display stands and carts can occupy a lot of space in digital signage installations," said Karenann Brow, Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite streamline models have a minimalist design that saves space, yet supports large, heavy displays. With a smaller footprint than most display solutions, the new models keep the focus on the message, not on the mount."
Key Features of the Tripp Lite Heavy-Duty Streamline Stand and Mobile Carts
- Models are available for screens up to 60, 80 or 105 inches and up to 220 pounds
- Slim, unobtrusive metal frame saves space and keeps the focus on the message
- VESA-compliant brackets provide no-hassle display mounting
- Four-position combination lock deters display theft
- Carts can be converted to stationary stands with the included leveling feet
Learn more about the Tripp Lite Heavy-Duty Streamline Stand and Mobile Carts.
See the full line of Tripp Lite rolling TV stands and carts at tripplite.com.
