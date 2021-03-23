CHICAGO, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced Safe-IT™ products, a new collection of antimicrobial products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning.

Frequently handled IT equipment can harbor harmful bacteria that can present a health risk to users and installers, especially in shared spaces. To address this issue, Tripp Lite Safe-IT products have antimicrobial or antibacterial properties to inhibit the growth of harmful microbes and/or UVC sanitizing lights to help disinfect mobile devices. This extra protection is essential in medical facilities, schools, businesses, food service environments and other locations where bacteria is a concern.

The continually expanding Safe-IT collection includes the following products and features:

"Tripp Lite has featured antimicrobial healthcare solutions for years," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite President. "Applying similar technologies to other solutions was a natural, timely progression. Our Safe-IT product line confirms our commitment to offering protection and peace of mind to everyone who handles IT equipment."

Learn more about Tripp Lite Safe-IT solutions at tripplite.com.

Samantha Casey, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1258, samantha_casey@tripplite.com

