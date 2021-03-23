CHICAGO, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced Safe-IT™ products, a new collection of antimicrobial products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning.
Frequently handled IT equipment can harbor harmful bacteria that can present a health risk to users and installers, especially in shared spaces. To address this issue, Tripp Lite Safe-IT products have antimicrobial or antibacterial properties to inhibit the growth of harmful microbes and/or UVC sanitizing lights to help disinfect mobile devices. This extra protection is essential in medical facilities, schools, businesses, food service environments and other locations where bacteria is a concern.
The continually expanding Safe-IT collection includes the following products and features:
- Cat6a Ethernet cables: antibacterial jacket, connectors and plugs
- USB cables: antibacterial jacket, connectors and plugs
- Audio/video cables: antibacterial jacket, connectors and plugs
- Medical-grade power strips: patented antimicrobial coating
- Medical-grade surge protectors: patented antimicrobial coating
- AC and USB charging carts: UVC sanitizing lights and patented antimicrobial coating
"Tripp Lite has featured antimicrobial healthcare solutions for years," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite President. "Applying similar technologies to other solutions was a natural, timely progression. Our Safe-IT product line confirms our commitment to offering protection and peace of mind to everyone who handles IT equipment."
Learn more about Tripp Lite Safe-IT solutions at tripplite.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Casey, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1258, samantha_casey@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite