CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To boost safety and situational awareness for the National Mall and surrounding monuments and memorials, Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, joins Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, in a total donation of $3.3+ million dollars to the National Park Service for a state-of-the-art security system.
Tripp Lite, along with eleven industry partners, has donated and deployed the technology infrastructure necessary to improve safety at the National Mall and surrounding historical monuments, which experience more than 35 million visits annually. Convergint Technologies led the donation to the National Park Service and United States Park Police in early 2019.
"Tripp Lite is thrilled to be collaborating with Convergint Technologies and other industry leaders to help deliver innovative technology solutions to the National Mall and surrounding monuments," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite's President. "We have enjoyed working together and sharing our industry expertise to improve safety and situational awareness for the millions of individuals who visit annually."
The donation enhances and expands security coverage, upgrades technology from legacy systems and allows the National Park Service to use real-time information and communication technologies to respond to issues quickly. Phase one of the project included enhancing a centralized monitoring center, intercom stations and public address capabilities and upgrading from analog to IP-based cameras. Phase two will further extend situational awareness at various monuments by adding additional IP-based cameras.
"We are incredibly grateful for our technology partners that worked shoulder-to-shoulder with us to give back to one of our country's busiest and most iconic sites," said Tony Varco, vice president at Convergint Technologies. "It is an honor to support the mission of the National Park Service, which is to preserve our natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of this and future generations. This effort is a true partnership and collaboration to enhance the current technology and enable real-time information and communications when needed."
"The National Park Service and the United States Park Police greatly appreciate the comprehensive security system for the National Mall donated by Convergint Technologies," said Major Mark Adamcik, Commander of the National Mall's Icon Protection Unit for the United States Park Police.
For more information on the donation to the National Park Service, please visit http://www.convergint.com/nps-donation.
