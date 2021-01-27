CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announces the promotion of Shane Kilfoil to Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Previously, Mr. Kilfoil served as Tripp Lite's Senior Vice President of Global Sales.
In his new role, Mr. Kilfoil will continue to oversee all domestic and international sales operations. In addition, he will assume responsibilities for channel and brand marketing strategies.
"Shane's experience and success in leading our sales organization make him uniquely qualified for this expanded role," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite's President. "Bringing sales and marketing under a single leader will enhance opportunities for collaboration among our teams and ensure we are providing consistent messaging as we continue to build our business."
Prior to joining Tripp Lite in 2016, Mr. Kilfoil spent 11 years at Eaton Corporation, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as the Managing Director of Africa. He has over 20 years of experience in the electrical power industry, including roles in general management, business development, sales, marketing and pre- and post-sales service.
