CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.
Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.
"Tripp Lite is incredibly proud to receive another 5-star rating from CRN," said Shane Kilfoil, Tripp Lite's Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. "This honor reflects the determination of our channel partners to meet the needs of their customers in a year filled with unprecedented challenges. We look forward to further strengthening our partnerships and providing the products, service and resources required for our mutual success."
Tripp Lite's multi-tier partner program supports resellers at all levels of the sales process with partner-specific web portals, enhanced marketing content to increase unassisted web sales, product finders and live sales engagement with resellers. Tripp Lite also offers comprehensive bid- and deal-registration programs, as well as extensive product training and post-sales technical support.
"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."
The 2021 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Share on LinkedIn | Share on Twitter | Share on Facebook
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com.
CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
tripplite.com | 1.77.869.1776
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1248, russell_jameson@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite