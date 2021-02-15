CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced new remote management capabilities for its LX platform devices. The PowerAlert® Device Manager version 20.0 (PADM20) firmware update provides a completely new user interface, additional features and customization options for an improved remote management experience.
The free PADM20 download equips IT managers with more intuitive information flows and screen navigation, detailed device metrics and enhanced security options. Users can organize the dashboard graphs and interactive gauges to fit their preferences, and gain valuable insights from time-based data logs with historical rollup.
The HTML5-based interface simplifies the set-up and use of the AutoProbe feature, which allows an LX device to automatically execute an action when triggered by a communication failure. For instance, on detecting a loss of network connectivity to a router, an LX device can autonomously cycle the outlet powering the router, thereby rebooting it. This action is performed with no involvement by the user and within moments of failure detection.
The PADM20 upgrade coincides with the introduction of Tripp Lite's new PowerAlert Element Manager (PAEM) software, which consolidates different management utilities and simplifies the software-based maintenance of Tripp Lite LX Platform devices. PADM20 and PAEM together form a powerful tool for expanding maintenance functions in large installations, including firmware update checks and backup and restoration of device configurations.
"IT managers who want power protection that is smart enough to inform them of power-related events, record operational performance, facilitate troubleshooting and reduce downtime, all without complex configuration, will appreciate PADM20," said John Variakojis, Tripp Lite Software Product Manager. "The customizable interface, maintenance options and additional security features this update offers will truly maximize the value IT managers get from their Tripp Lite devices."
Key Benefits of PADM20
- Customizable, interactive dashboard lets users organize their interface to best fit their priorities and workflow
- Email and SMS (text) notifications alert IT managers of power-related events
- User roles and privileges enable controlled access to device management functions
- Time-based data log offers insights into power utilization and environmental trends
- Embedded External Battery Pack configurator eliminates reliance on a separate utility
- Device backup and restore simplifies change management in support of business continuity
Learn more about PADM20
Media Contact
Samantha Casey, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1258, samantha_casey@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite